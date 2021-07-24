 Skip to main content
Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

