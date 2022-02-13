Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
