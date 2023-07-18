The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
