For the drive home in Wytheville: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
