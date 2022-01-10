 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Wytheville Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

