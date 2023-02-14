Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For snow fans outside of Virginia’s mountains, this winter has been a disappointment.
Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. T…
Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tod…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a…
Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees t…