Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
