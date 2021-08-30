 Skip to main content
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

