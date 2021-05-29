 Skip to main content
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy with showers. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Sunday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

