Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Wytheville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see sunsh…
The Wytheville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today.…
Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should be a fai…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville …
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
This evening in Wytheville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures…
The Wytheville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Today's conditions …