May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

