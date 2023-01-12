Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Snow may mix in. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Friday, Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.