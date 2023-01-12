Wytheville's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Snow may mix in. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Friday, Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
The term “atmospheric river” has been in the news recently due to the flooding along the West Coast.
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
