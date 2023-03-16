Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.