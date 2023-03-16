Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshin…
Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 deg…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …