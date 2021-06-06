Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.