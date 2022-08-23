Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.