May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.