This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
