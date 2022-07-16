This evening in Wytheville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
