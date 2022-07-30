Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.