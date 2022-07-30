This evening in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
