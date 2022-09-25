Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
