Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.