Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.