Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property littered the Great Neck section of Virginia Beach Sunday evening following a suspected tor…
Sunday’s storm left dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property in its wake, prompting City Manager Patrick Duhaney to declare a local…
It appears enough people got the warning, as there were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.
Their next door neighbor was shouting on the other end of the line. “She was yelling at me that my house was gone,” Toni Cortellini said. “I s…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is for…