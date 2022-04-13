Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool tempe…
Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38…
Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted.…
Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Exp…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Wytheville. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today.…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks l…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Wytheville. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Part…
Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods …
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Te…