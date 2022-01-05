 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

