Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.