This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
