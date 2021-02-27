Wytheville's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Wytheville. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
