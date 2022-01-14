Wytheville's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Wytheville Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Wytheville Tuesday, with temp…
A snow squall is an intense, but limited-duration period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty winds and possibly lightning.
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…
For the drive home in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents shoul…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecaste…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Win…