Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.