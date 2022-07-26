For the drive home in Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
