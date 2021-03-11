 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

