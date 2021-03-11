Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.