For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
