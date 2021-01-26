Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.