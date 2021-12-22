 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics