Wytheville's evening forecast: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Lo…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Wytheville. It …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. There is a 41% chance of rain in th…
Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. There is a 41%…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Wednesday.…
This evening in Wytheville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Wytheville …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Wytheville. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…