Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.