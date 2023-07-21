Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
