Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain tod…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Cool tem…
Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will…
This evening in Wytheville: A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day …
Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Exp…