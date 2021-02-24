 Skip to main content
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

