May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

