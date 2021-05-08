Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. WNW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Wytheville. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
