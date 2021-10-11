 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 4:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

