It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. We'll see…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low -1F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might b…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mostly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in…
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. Periods of…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. Partly clou…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. Partly clou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Gusty winds developing. Foggy early followed by a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 14F. SSW…
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 8F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely …