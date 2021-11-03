 Skip to main content
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

