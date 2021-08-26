Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Wytheville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see sunsh…
The Wytheville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today.…
Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees toda…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It sho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should be a fai…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
This evening in Wytheville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.