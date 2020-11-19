 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Wytheville, VA

Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

