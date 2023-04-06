Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Wytheville. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.