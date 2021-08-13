 Skip to main content
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

