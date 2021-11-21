Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.