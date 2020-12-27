Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Wytheville, VA
